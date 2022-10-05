Long-standing feud resurfaces as smear campaign, Midland mayoral candidate says

Mayoral candidate Bill Gordon in Midland, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) Mayoral candidate Bill Gordon in Midland, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver