A unique partnership between a school in Bradford and Google is making learning the English language easier for some students.

At Chris Hadfield Public School, non-English speaking students are using Google as an inclusion tool.

“We’re able to utilize technology that supports our new English language learners,” says Grade 3 teacher Stephanie Jones. “That technology allows us to speak in dual languages so that we can converse with the student that is not English speaking.”

The pilot project kicked off last year and helps non-English speaking students follow along with class material without having to alter the curriculum.

“We’d like to keep the task the same across the board to support inclusion,” says Jones.

According to school officials, 46 percent of its students have a first language other than English, the top three being Tamil, Urdu, and Russian.