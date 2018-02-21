A local medical marijuana producer says it’s ready for legalization later this year.

Cronos Group has already spent tens of millions of dollars getting ready for cannabis legalization in Canada.

“We have round the clock dedicated employees and contractors pushing to make this a reality,” says Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group.

The Clearview Township facility was the first of its kind in Canada five years ago.

Last week, the Liberal government announced legalization would be delayed eight to 12 weeks.

Barrie’s police chief is welcoming the extension.

“We are not at a point where we have been provided enough information that we can prepare our officers from a training perspective,” says Chief Kimberley Greenwood. “We still don't have the equipment to focus in on impaired driving by drug. So there are many things that still need to be addressed.”

Cronos is also happy with the short delay in the legalization.

“This is the first time a G7 country is federally legalizing cannabis. That's a huge mile stone. I think you are going to see lines out the door, media and people are going to travel to get a picture to say they were there when Canada and really the world ended cannabis prohibition,” says Gorenstein.

According to the company, this will be the largest purpose built cannabis growing facility in the world when construction is completed this spring.