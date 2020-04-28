BARRIE -- A local man is $10,000 richer after winning with Lotto 6/49.

The man, known only as Graham, checked his ticket at the Ultramar in Stayner and was pleasantly surprised when the machine came up 'Big Winner.'

The gas station attendant tells CTV News the man immediately ran out to his car to share the news with his family and celebrate.

An official with OLG says winners can claim prizes using the mail-in option while the prize centre is closed.

For more information on claiming a prize with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, click here.