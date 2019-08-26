

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Whitchurch-Stouffville man is facing several weapon-related charges after a police investigation on Sunday.

Police say they attempted to speak with the driver of a vehicle that was parked outside a residence in Markham when the man tried to take off.

They say he hit two police cruisers in his attempt to flee.

The 30-year-old man was taken into custody, and police say they found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.