Simcoe County will roll out two more Linx bus routes this summer, connecting Orillia and Collingwood with Barrie.

The Orillia route is set to launch in August and will run along the Highway 11 corridor with stops in Oro-Medonte. The Collingwood route will connect Wasaga Beach, Stayner, and Angus.

The County increased its transit budget by three-million-dollars for the expansion with seven new buses and two accessible buses on order.

Simcoe County’s David Parks says the service will run on an hourly service or every 45 minutes “depending on our route times.”

The County is projecting ridership on the Orillia route to be approximately 35-thousand, exceeding current ridership numbers on the Barrie to Penetanguishene route.