

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's medical regulator has revoked the licence of an Ottawa fertility doctor who used his own sperm as well as that of the wrong donors to artificially inseminate several women over three decades.

The discipline committee for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario had ruled earlier today that Dr. Bernard Norman Barwin committed professional misconduct and failed to maintain the standards of the profession.

Lawyers for the college had then asked the committee to revoke Barwin's licence, saying it was the only appropriate penalty for such a shocking abuse of trust.

The committee revoked Barwin's licence this afternoon, which means other medical regulators would be alerted should he apply to practise medicine elsewhere.

An uncontested statement of facts read before the committee laid out the cases of more than a dozen patients who say they suffered irreparable harm as a result of Barwin's actions.

Barwin, 80, who did not attend the hearing, pleaded no contest to the allegations through his lawyer.