Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman says he will announce his political future on Wednesday afternoon.

Lehman made the announcement on Twitter that “It’s time to end the speculation!”

It's time to end the speculation! Announcement at 3pm tomorrow regarding my political future. More to come. — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) March 20, 2018

Just recently, Barrie residents were inundated with political robocalls, including one question if they would support Lehman if he decided to run for the federal Liberals in 2019.

Lehman is expected to make his decision at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday

