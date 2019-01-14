

The first of a six-week cooking course began on Monday run by the Urban Pantry in Barrie.

The course was inspired by the Good Food Box to ensure everyone knows what to do with the fresh food they receive each week, and to optimize their nutritional intake.

“There’s an enormous amount of support that comes from coming together and the sharing of information,” says Kim Keckes, Urban Pantry.

The Urban Pantry provides the Good Food Box weekly, and in the summer months, it runs the Fruit Share Program and community gardens.