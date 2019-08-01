

The shelves at one LCBO store in Barrie are finally fully stocked on Thursday.

The lingering distribution delays the LCBO has been dealing with this summer are soon going to be a thing of the past, says the head of the agency. "Products are flowing into the warehouses, and products are flowing into the stores," George Soleas, LCBO President and CEO tells CTV News. "The stores are really ready for business today."

The distribution disruption impacted 240 stores across the province. The interruption came after the LCBO updated its legacy technology at the Durham retail service centre in June.

"There were some communication issues, we have fixed most of them, and some of them are being worked on right now, but things are flowing as they should be," Soleas says.

But OPSEU president Warren "Smokey" Thomas says he isn't buying it. "He's either very, very naïve or just absolutely lying to the public. I don't know which it is. I'd like to think he's not a liar, but somebody's not telling him the truth."

Thomas says there are plenty of stores in Ontario still impacted by the delayed distribution. "Markham area, for example, only three stores out of 28 in that service area, three stores out of 28 are copacetic. The rest have empty shelves."

Last week, Thomas said front-line workers told him the problems with distribution and delivery wouldn't be resolved until September.