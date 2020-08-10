BARRIE, ONT. -- Two women have tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest confirmed cases in Simcoe County.

The health unit reports both women contracted the virus through community spread.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, younger adults between 18 and 34 have had the highest rate of infection in recent weeks.

The latest cases include a Barrie woman in that age range and a New Tecumseth woman between 45 and 64.

The region has had a total of 667 total lab-confirmed cases, including 37 deaths.

Meanwhile, after a full week of not exceeding double digits, the province is reporting 115 new cases on Monday.