BARRIE, ONT. -- A lab entry error is to blame for over three dozen incorrect COVID-19 test results reported to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit Tuesday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says human error caused the mistake, as 42 negative test results were input as positive.

The health unit is directly contacting the residents impacted by the mistake.

SMDHU says the total positive COVID-19 case count for Tuesday should have been 29, not 71, as reported.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 44 COVID-19 cases.