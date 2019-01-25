

CTV Barrie





Two businesses in downtown Barrie will meet with the wrecking ball this spring.

Sticky Fingers Bar and Grill and the Knights Inn on Dunlop Street will be demolished to make way for a project that the city says will prevent flooding.

The city plans to transform the property into a water channel that will flow under Dunlop Street towards Lake Simcoe.

The human-made creek will become an extension of Kidds Creek at the back of the property.

“We’re looking at preventing flooding, not just in that local area, but health and safety, and public safety improvements through the watershed,” said City of Barrie’s Kelly Oakley.

This is the second time the owner of Sticky Fingers has had to relocate his restaurant. The previous establishment on Essa Road was also demolished.

Staff with The Barrie Bayside Mission is frantically searching for apartments for homeless families after hearing they will be losing the Knights Inn units that they currently rent.

Construction is scheduled to begin this year and is expected to be completed by early 2020.