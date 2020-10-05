BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie is enhancing Johnson's Beach in the city's east end to give beachgoers more beach to enjoy.

Crews started replacing the existing rock channel with sand and creating a pedestrian barricade to prevent people from jumping off the end of the culvert.

"The reason the rocks were put in in the first place is in case of large storms. We were having significant issues with the beach being washed out historically," says Angela MacLean with the City of Barrie.

The city made adjustments in 2016 to the storm sewer that passes through the beach, and since then, MacLean says there haven't been any issues.

"The culverts underground are functioning very well, and as such, we can reduce the rocks to provide some more beach space," says MacLean.

The $175,000 project is expected to take crews until the end of November to complete.

The construction work at the beach won't impact access to the Barrie Yacht Club.