Voters in Simcoe North have elected a familiar name as their new MPP, keeping the riding a Tory stronghold.

Progressive Conservative Jill Dunlop defeated Liberal Gerry Marshall who is also the mayor of Penetanguishene and Simcoe County Warden, NDP candidate Elizabeth Van Houtte and Green Party candidate Valerie Powell.

Dunlop is the daughter of former PC MPP Garfield Dunlop who represented the riding from 1999 to 2015. Garfield Dunlop relinquished his seat in 2015 for former PC Leader Patrick Brown who won it in a by-election.

After Brown was ousted from the PC caucus by interim leader Vic Fedeli, he continued to represent the riding as an Independent MPP. Brown did not seek re-election.

The riding of Simcoe North has been held by a Tory since its creation in 1999. That’s the same year Garfield Dunlop won the seat for the Progressive Conservatives.

Simcoe North includes the city of Orillia, Penetanguishene, Midland and the townships of Ramara, Oro-Medonte, Tay and Tiny.