'It’s surreal,' Bradford health-care worker has plenty of reasons to smile
Leanne Beckford of Bradford, Ont., matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the July 7, 2020, LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000. (OLG)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Bradford health-care worker received some news worth celebrating.
Leanne Beckford scanned her Lotto Max ticket with the OLG app and was excited to learn she had won $100,000 in the July 7 draw.
“It’s surreal. It’s something you always dream about but never expect to happen. It puts into perspective that winning really does happen, and it’s happened to me,” the 52-year-old said.
The Bradford mother is considering having laser eye surgery done with her newfound money. She also plans to take care of some bills.
"One thing I learned when my husband passed away is that I can't take it with me," she shared. "I want to enjoy the experiences that life has to offer."
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Holland Street in Bradford.