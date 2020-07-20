BARRIE, ONT. -- A Bradford health-care worker received some news worth celebrating.

Leanne Beckford scanned her Lotto Max ticket with the OLG app and was excited to learn she had won $100,000 in the July 7 draw.

“It’s surreal. It’s something you always dream about but never expect to happen. It puts into perspective that winning really does happen, and it’s happened to me,” the 52-year-old said.

The Bradford mother is considering having laser eye surgery done with her newfound money. She also plans to take care of some bills.

"One thing I learned when my husband passed away is that I can't take it with me," she shared. "I want to enjoy the experiences that life has to offer."

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Holland Street in Bradford.