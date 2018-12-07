A cold arctic air mass slid across Georgian Bay overnight unleashing a beastly snow squall that stretched from Collingwood, east to Wasaga Beach and south to Highway 89 on Friday.

Visibility was so bad that for the first time this year Western Simcoe County cancelled school buses.

The west end of Wasaga Beach got about 10 inches, or 25cm, of fresh snow overnight.

In Stayner, the accumulation was 18 inches or 45cm.

“I don’t know what we got here this morning,” said Stayner resident, Ed Brown. “It’s like an old-fashioned snowfall. I (have) never seen this much around here in a long time!”

With Canadian Forces Base Borden in the bulls-eye of the squall, the non-essential staff was asked to stay home last night until 10 this morning.

However, by mid-morning most highways and county roads were clear.

Police say, considering the wicked weather, there were very few incidents on area roads during the morning commute.