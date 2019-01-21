

“It’s freezing!”

Bitterly cold weather chills the region on Monday forcing school buses to stay off the roads in many areas.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of the province with wind chill values hitting well above -30C.

Check with local websites or call ahead of events and activities as this frigid weather has led to many cancellations.

The weather agency warns those who have to be outdoors to bundle up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on any exposed skin, especially when you factor in the wind chill.

“My face is a little tingly, and I’m struggling to breathe as I’m walking,” said one Barrie resident.

Environment Canada’s Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips calls this a three-day wonder. “With the wind and the wind chill this is pretty brutal,” he says. “This is about as cold as it sometimes gets. It’s going to be over by mid-week, but that’s just a pause between bouts of cold weather.”

Phillips says we’re not in the clear yet because we’re only at the half-way point of winter. The climatologist says to expect another system to blow in.

“The one we see coming up is going to be all next weekend, and beyond that, right through to perhaps the early part of February.”

Also keep in mind, if it’s too cold for you to be outside, then it’s too cold for your pet to stay out.

Environment Canada says we can expect a milder air mass to move in on Tuesday before another cold snap blankets the region.