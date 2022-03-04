Innisfil school turns to remote learning Friday due to staff shortages

Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil closed its doors Friday because of staff shortages, shifting students to remote learning for the day.

"Transportation and before and after school child care will not be provided during the school closure period," Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) said in a press release Friday.

"Students can access their virtual learning classroom remotely during the school closure period."

The school board said it would provide families with updates about the status of reopening.

LITTLE TO NO NOTICE

When students returned to in-class learning after the extended winter break, school boards warned there could be closures with little notice due to staff

shortages.

In January, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board sent a note to parents stating, "If we cannot safely operate our schools due to significant staff shortages, we will be required to make last-minute decisions to close schools."

Parents were encouraged to "be prepared" with emergency child care provisions in place if there were last-minute closures.