Innisfil school bus driver charged after collision with students on board

Police have charged a school bus driver after a collision Thursday morning that injured two students and another driver in Innisfil.

The collision happened at Yonge Street and Sixth Line around 8 a.m. when police say the school bus entered the intersection "when it was not safe to do so."

A passenger vehicle crashed into the back of the bus, causing debris to scatter across the road.

Police say nearly two dozen students were on board at the time, and two were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, police say, as a precaution.

The 67-year-old school bus driver from Innisfil is charged with careless driving.