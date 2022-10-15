Innisfil residents pay their respects to two officers killed in the line of duty

Dozens gathered in Innisfil to pay their respects to two fallen officers and offer support to those in mourning.

A room was filled with emotion at Friday Harbour on Saturday, as Innisfil residents paid tribute the two fallen Constables.

"I hope that everyone in Innisfil as a whole realizes that we're all feeling the same pain," said Lisa Maxwell, Event Organizer. "The impact of this tragedy has been devastating."

People signed condolence books to pay their respects and shared stories of their own loved ones working as first responders.

"It's been a very tough last month here in Ontario with the four officers and their deaths," said Richard Martin, Wounded Warriors Canada Board Chair. "Then the tragedy of last Tuesday, it's awful."

Staff Sergeant David Phillips from the South Simcoe Police said the outpouring of support from the community has been incredible.

"Numerous community events have been organized to acknowledge the sacrifice that's been paid here this week, in this town, it's been very humbling to see all that care, love and compassion," he said. "It just shows you how tight the policing community really is and sometimes we forget that and to see that support from our brothers and sisters is very touching."

Flowers and cards continue to be dropped off here at the South Simcoe North Division, as the community is trying to find a way to move forward. Funeral arrangements for Const. Devon Northrup, 33, and Const. Morgan Russell, 54, has yet to have been determined.