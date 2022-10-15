Innisfil residents pay their respects to two officers killed in the line of duty

A room was filled with emotion at Friday Harbour on Saturday, as Innisfil residents paid tribute the two fallen Constables (Catalina Gillies/CTV News). A room was filled with emotion at Friday Harbour on Saturday, as Innisfil residents paid tribute the two fallen Constables (Catalina Gillies/CTV News).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver