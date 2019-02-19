Special advisors from the Ford government were in Simcoe County on Tuesday.

The province is hoping to make regional governments, like Simcoe County, more efficient in three key areas that include decision making, services and governance.

Advisors from Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs met with local mayors and County officials to talk about a review of regional governments.

The Ontario government’s goal is to cut red tape, cut duplication and cut costs.

“They weren’t specific at all in terms of any plans or any layout,” says Simcoe County Warden George Cornell. “They wanted to talk about delivery of services.”

Last year, Ford slashed the size of Toronto’s city council from 47 to 25 councillors. He has insisted that he has no plans to cut any other councils.

While Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin agrees that it’s important to find efficiencies, she wants to make sure local municipalities have a voice.

“We’re growing communities, and we need to be well represented,” she says. “I think the important message is it should be a ‘made in Simcoe’ solution. We need to do what’s best for residents here.”

Following the meeting today, Simcoe County will hold a workshop with local municipalities about ways to be more efficient, information that will be sent to the province.

The Ontario government will decide this summer what changes, if any, will be made based on a report from the information gathered at today’s meeting.