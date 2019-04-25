

A Barrie judge ruled on Thursday that an Innisfil man charged with manslaughter and drug trafficking will stand trial.

Ali Tahir, 55, faces five charges relating to the fentanyl overdose death of 23-year-old Shawn Kelly Junior.

Toxicology results confirmed Kelly died of an overdose of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.

A 25-year-old Innisfil man was sentenced last month in connection with the same case. He was convicted of criminal negligence causing death and trafficking fentanyl.