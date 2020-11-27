BARRIE -- An Innisfil man faces numerous charges after police say he's been breaking into multiple construction sites across Simcoe County.

A search warrant was executed at an address in Innisfil, resulting in the arrest of 38-year-old Mariano Dinardo, who police say was stealing from the sites.

He's been charged with

Theft under $5,000.00 Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.00, Criminal Code of Canada

Trafficking in Stolen Goods under $5,000.00, Criminal Code of Canada

The joint investigation was conducted by members of the OPP, South Simcoe Police, and Barrie Police.

The accused is expected to be in court on December 17.