Innisfil couple wins big in Lottario draw
John and Gracia Fulton of Innisfil, Ont. hold their large cheque after winning the Lottario lottery on October 27, 2018.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 12:44PM EST
An Innisfil couple gambled with just one dollar and won big.
John and Garcia Fulton won nearly $1.7 million in the October 27 Lottario draw.
The couple purchased the winning ticket at Jean’s Variety in Innisfil on Innisfil Beach Road.
The Lottario draw is every Saturday.