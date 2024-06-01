Innisfil Beach Road to close under Highway 400 Saturday overnight

Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.

Here are the segments of the interchange that will be closed and open according to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

What will be closed:

The segment of Innisfil Beach Road that passes underneath the highway will be closed in both directions.

Highway 400 southbound on-ramp from Innisfil Beach Road westbound.

Highway 400 northbound on-ramp from Innisfil Beach Road eastbound.

Innisfil Beach Road westbound off-ramp from Highway 400 northbound.

Innisfil Beach Road eastbound off-ramp from Highway 400 southbound.

What will be open:

Commercial, industrial and residential blocks will remain accessible from Innisfil Beach Road.

Access from Innisfil Beach Road westbound to Highway 400 northbound.

Access from Innisfil Beach Road eastbound to Highway 400 southbound.

Access from Highway 400 northbound to Innisfil Beach Road eastbound.

Access from Highway 400 southbound to Innisfil Beach Road westbound.

The MTO says the closures are planned for 9 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.