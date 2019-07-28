

CTV Barrie





The OPP says an inmate who escaped from the Beaver Creek Minimum Security Institution in Gravenhurst is still on the loose.

Gordan Putnam, 56, managed to evade officers on Sunday afternoon. He was last seen walking north on the Gravenhurst Parkway at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Putnam is five-foot-six, with dark brown/grey hair, and brown eyes. He is known to visit Mississauga.

Bracebridge OPP says the Canine unit searched through the night to no avail. The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad is assisting at this stage with the Bracebridge Crime Unit to apprehend the inmate.

The public is being told to be vigilant and call the police if they witness any suspicious activity.