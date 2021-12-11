In break from virtual training, Barrie cadets gather at Sunnidale Park

More than two dozen cadets gathered in a popular Barrie park Saturday to resume training operations despite some challenging weather to start the day.

Throughout the pandemic, a majority of the training of members of Barrie's Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corp has been conducted virtually. On Saturday, approximately 32 members gathered at Barrie's Sunnidale Park for what has become a slightly rare in-person training exercise.

"It's very important for us to continue training, and we're lucky that we can do outside training with them at this point," says Captain Ewa Lay. "It gets them out; it gets them back with their friends; it teaches them important skills."

On Saturday, the cadets were practicing their map and compass skills, which Lay says is amongst the most essential training they go through.

"They are here because they want to be," says Captain Lay. "They want to experience map and compass, and every other task that we give them, and they want to see their friends. So, in order for us to continue doing this, this is why we're out here. It's for them."

The program is open to youth between the ages of 12 to 18.

For more information, click here.