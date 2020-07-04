Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Impaired driving charges laid following Tay Twp. crash
A car and SUV collided on Hwy 12 in Tay Twp on Sat. July 4, 2020 (David Sullivan/CTV News)
TAY TWP., ONT. -- A 69-year-old man from Georgian Bay Township has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm following a head-on crash between a Mercedes and pick-up truck on Hwy 12, east of Gratrix Rd just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, the man, driving the pick-up truck, was also charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving.
The 77-year-old driver of the Mercedes was airlifted to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.
Paramedics say one driver sustained injuries to his upper and lower body, but he is expected to survive.
The road re-opened after being closed for nearly 7 hours.