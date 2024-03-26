Impaired drivers busted by tipsters: OPP

People calling police about suspected impaired drivers netted two arrests in Caledon.

A call to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) helped police stop a car near Highway 10 and King Street in Caledon Friday afternoon.

Police determined the driver was impaired, and he was subsequently charged with several impaired driving charges, as well as having control of a vehicle with open liquor readily available.

The 36-year-old Keene driver had his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver's licence suspended for 90 days.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a car crash on Commercial Road near Albion Vaughan Road in Caledon.

Police determined the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested.

A 28-year-old Minesing man faced impaired driving charges, as well as having his vehicle impounded for seven days and his driver's licence suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 11 to answer to the charge.