'I started crying': Nottawa couple wins $1M on Lotto 6-49 ticket
Darlene and Laurie Weir hold their $1-million cheque after winning big in the Dec, 27 Lotto 6-49 draw. (OLG)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 12:43PM EST
A husband and wife from Nottawa are millionaires after winning big on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.
Darlene and Laurie Weir won the guaranteed $1-million prize during the Dec. 27 draw.
“When I checked our Lotto 6-49 ticket, the number 1,000,000 appeared on the customer display screen. I said to Laurie, ‘I think I saw the number one with six zeros,’” Darlene said in a statement.
She recalls that the machine froze and that she later got a call from Ontario Lottery and Gaming to confirm the win.
“I went into shock and then I started crying.”
Darlene plans to retire. The couple also wants to take a trip to Mexico and donate some of the money to charity.
“It still hasn’t sunk in that we won. I want to pinch myself to make sure it’s real.”
The ticket was purchased at D&L Family Variety Store on County Road 124.