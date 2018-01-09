

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A husband and wife from Nottawa are millionaires after winning big on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.

Darlene and Laurie Weir won the guaranteed $1-million prize during the Dec. 27 draw.

“When I checked our Lotto 6-49 ticket, the number 1,000,000 appeared on the customer display screen. I said to Laurie, ‘I think I saw the number one with six zeros,’” Darlene said in a statement.

She recalls that the machine froze and that she later got a call from Ontario Lottery and Gaming to confirm the win.

“I went into shock and then I started crying.”

Darlene plans to retire. The couple also wants to take a trip to Mexico and donate some of the money to charity.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that we won. I want to pinch myself to make sure it’s real.”

The ticket was purchased at D&L Family Variety Store on County Road 124.