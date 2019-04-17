“I earn every penny of it.”

With more than three decades experience in public service, New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne isn't shy when speaking about a recent pay hike, saying he deserves the $12,000 raise he received as part of the 2019 municipal budget. The increase puts the mayor’s base pay up almost 33 percent over the last year to more than $48,000, higher than his counterparts in neighbouring Innisfil and Bradford.

He says he works hard for that compensation considering all the extra time he puts in as mayor.

“Wherever we go, whether it’s in church or recreation, there’s always someone who -- ‘can I just see you for a couple of minutes’ – and you know, 20 minutes or half an hour later… but that’s part of the job. I honestly believe we earn the money that we have given to ourselves.”

Councillors received nearly a $5,000 pay bump, the details of which were buried deep in the budget.

While most of the councillors admit they welcome bringing their compensation up to par with comparable local municipalities, some say the decision process could have been more transparent.

“There should have been a process whereby the report, and the recommendations in that report, came back to council for debate, for public scrutiny, and then on to ratification,” says Councillor Michael Beattie.

“It was a little confusing how it all went down. In the budget, it was presented as a lump sum, so there was no clarification as to, specifically, what different positions were getting as a raise,” Councillor Stephanie MacLellan says.

Another issue discussed surrounds gifts councillors and the mayor can receive. The new code of conduct rules state they may accept up to $500 in gifts from a single source, so long as they don’t have an existing application before the town.

But the mayor laughs at the notion of a gift that extravagant, saying he never has, and never would accept such a gift. “I think the red flags would definitely fly."

“Five-hundred-dollars puts doubts in people’s mind, it’s far too high,” MacLellan says. “I think $50 was more appropriate. You might have helped someone that really wanted to say thank you and buy you a box of chocolates, and I think that’s okay.”

“A $500 gift or a $50 gift, neither buys my vote, never will,” Beattie says.

Still, only two out of the 10 council members voted against the gift cap.

In comparison, the town of Innisfil decided earlier this month to reduce its limit for the acceptance of gifts from $600 to $200.

In Tuesday's special committee meeting, council decided not to proceed with building a new administration centre on Albert Street until the regional government review by the province is complete.