A hydro transformer outside of the Orillia Opera House went up in flames after it was hit by a car.

Orillia fire says the 89-year-old driver was able to get out of his vehicle with the help of a bystander on Thursday afternoon. The senior wasn’t injured.

Firefighters were able to knock the flames out pretty quickly. Damage was limited to the car and the transformer.

Power was knocked out, but has since been restored for most of the area. Hydro is still out for the opera house.

Thursday night's concert, featuring The Barra MacNeils, has been postponed until June 6.