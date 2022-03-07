Huntsville, Ont. man prepares to fly overseas to help Ukrainian refugees

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine

Canada poked Russia in the eye on Monday by sanctioning 10 people identified by Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as the federal government works with allies to hammer Russia's economy in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in London at the start of a four-country visit to Europe, conceded cutting off Russia's lucrative oil and gas exports entirely is not as simple for Europe as it was for Canada.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver