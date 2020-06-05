BARRIE, ONT. -- The calls for justice reached Barrie's streets on Thursday evening as more than a thousand people took part in a peaceful demonstration.

"Today, hundreds of people raised their voices for change. As a community, we must hear them," stated Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

It was one of the largest protests in the city in recent memory, as people marched from city hall to Meridian Place to stand up to racism.

The rally, dubbed Justice for Black Lives, was in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Many held signs while chanting, "No Justice, No Peace!"

Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood said in a statement, "The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week has saddened and shaken our community and our service. It is something that should have never happened."

Greenwood went on to add, "When we chose a career in policing, we did so to help people, to support our community and to make a difference in people's lives."

The mayor and police said there were no issues reported.

"I want to thank everyone in our community for keeping things peaceful today," Lehman said. "We are a peaceful community, but that peace cannot translate to complacency," he added.

Physical distancing was next to impossible at the rally, but most could be seen wearing face masks; however, it was clear the threat of COVID-19 took a backseat to the passionate pleas for change.

Another rally is planned at Meridian Place on Saturday at 2 p.m.