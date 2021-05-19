BARRIE, ONT. -- A hiker made an unfortunate discovery of human remains in Killworthy, Ont Wednesday afternoon just before 3 o'clock, and now the OPP are investigating.

Officers are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being led by the Muskoka Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and assisted by OPP Forensic Identification Service Unit (FISU) in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario (OCCO) and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time but are asking anyone with information to come forward or to contact Crimestoppers.

This story will be updated as more details are made available by the OPP.