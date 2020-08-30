BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Lake Simcoe in Keswick.

Police were first called to the docks on Lake Rd N on Saturday afternoon.

Const. Laura Nicolle says it is not clear how long the remains had been in the water. She also explains that it’s too early in the investigation to say whether there’s reason to believe the person’s death is suspicious.

A post-mortem examination expected early this week should help identify the deceased and pinpoint their cause of death.