The Hospitals in Collingwood and Alliston are both ageing facilities that face skyrocketing demands for their services. Both have redevelopment plans, and both were mentioned in Thursday’s budget.

"What's interesting is that we are on the list of hospitals that are going to receive funding to move forward our redevelopment and our planning," said CGMH President and CEO Norah Holder.

The budget promises $17 billion in capital grants for hospitals over ten years, and there are currently 60 major projects on the books.

Collingwood's preferred option is to build a brand new hospital on Poplar Sideroad; Alliston is planning to double its size on the current site.

"This is the first time we have had positive affirmation from the government that we can go ahead through the six stage planning process," said MPP Simcoe Grey Jim Wilson.

The budget also includes commitments to hospitals in Markdale and Muskoka.

The Chief Financial Officer from Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare says, "Their support is critical for us to develop a future plan to deliver safe, high quality sustainable acute care in Bracebridge and Huntsville."

Some money for planning is a welcome relief in Alliston where local funds have gone into planning for several years.

"The planning process is a marathon, not a sprint," said Stevenson Memorial CEO and President Jody Levac.

"So for us having some recognition in the budget that planning can continue here at Stevenson is optimistic and exciting.

At this point, there are no details on exactly how much money is on the table, but hospital officials are hoping to learn more in the next couple of weeks.