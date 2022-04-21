Homicide victim identified after body pulled from Bradford canal
South Simcoe Police have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Bradford canal on Friday in the area of Canal and Simcoe roads.
During a brief investigation update, South Simcoe Police Insp. Sheryl Sutton said the body of Mojtaba Shabani, 37, from the Toronto area, was discovered by kayakers, who "saw a suspicious object" and contacted police.
Days later, police announced the man's death had been ruled a homicide following an autopsy.
"Police have determined that Mr. Shabani had ties to Toronto but appears to have lived a transient lifestyle."
Sutton said Shabani moved to Canada in 2010 from Iran.
The police inspector said the investigation was "in the very early stages," as she appealed to the public for information.
"We want to hear from anyone with information regarding his movements in the days and weeks prior to his death. We're also seeking information regarding his next of kin or anyone that may have known him."
Sutton said police would like to locate three vehicles that Shabani "may have had access" to:
- 2004 grey Honda Accord, licence plate number CHAW891
- 2001 blue Honda Civic, licence plate number BVHR490
- 2003 red Volkswagen, licence plate number CFPC027
"If they see these vehicles, if they’re parked in your garage, or they’re parked in a plaza, and you see them, please give police a call. They are registered to Mr. Shabani, and we’re just trying to locate those vehicles."
Sutton noted the authorities are not releasing further information on the investigation at this time, including whether Shabani was known to the police.
They also did not reveal the cause of death.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could assist police with this case to contact Det. Const. Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, ext. 1043, or via email, or Det. Ben Irwin at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040 or via email.
Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.
