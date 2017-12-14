

CTV Barrie





Investigators are looking for any video or photos of a fire that killed an elderly man in Fenelon Falls.

The OPP have launched a homicide investigation into the fire that claimed the life of 75-year-old John Livingston on Dec. 9.

A 45-year-old Fenelon Falls man has been charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with the fire and death.

Provincial police wants anyone with video or photos of the fire to contact them or Crime Stoppers.