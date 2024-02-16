BARRIE
Barrie

    • Homeowner startled awake by brick thrown through bedroom window

    Broken glass appears in a stock photo. Broken glass appears in a stock photo.
    Share

    A Barrie homeowner was startled awake in the early morning hours on Thursday to a loud sound of shattered glass after someone threw a piece of brick through a window.

    Police say the brick broke through a main-floor bedroom window around 1 a.m. in the area of Codrington and Nelson Streets in the city's east end.

    Officers responded but were unsuccessful in finding the culprit(s).

    They canvassed the area but found no witnesses or video surveillance to help with the investigation.

    The incident prompted a reminder from police to the public to report any suspicious persons or activities.

    "Your call could be the call that prevents criminal activity from taking place," the police service finished.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News