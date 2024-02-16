Homeowner startled awake by brick thrown through bedroom window

A Barrie homeowner was startled awake in the early morning hours on Thursday to a loud sound of shattered glass after someone threw a piece of brick through a window.

Police say the brick broke through a main-floor bedroom window around 1 a.m. in the area of Codrington and Nelson Streets in the city's east end.

Officers responded but were unsuccessful in finding the culprit(s).

They canvassed the area but found no witnesses or video surveillance to help with the investigation.

The incident prompted a reminder from police to the public to report any suspicious persons or activities.

"Your call could be the call that prevents criminal activity from taking place," the police service finished.