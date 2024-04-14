Holland Landing driver charged with stunt driving on 407

A 25-year-old man from Holland Landing was charged Saturday evening after he was allegedly clocked at 158 kilometres per hour on Highway 407.

The driver was heading westbound near Bathurst Street when he was stopped by an officer from the 407 ETR detachment of the OPP.

As a result, the man was charged with stunt driving and careless driving. He also blew an alert on the alcohol screening device.

His license was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.