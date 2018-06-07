

Hold and secure procedures have been lifted at three Bradford schools after heavily-armed police officers arrested a shooting suspect.

Police spent the better part of the day trying to arrest one of the men wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Edgehill Drive in Barrie on Sunday.

Barrie police says investigators tracked the suspect to the Bradford area, and South Simcoe police was brought in to help.

“The vehicle and a suspect was located at an address on Romanelli Crescent. When police located the vehicle and the suspect, the suspect fled on foot, which lead to a two to four hour manhunt for this individual,” says Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

As a precaution, Chris Hadfield Public School, St. Angela Merici Catholic School and W.H. Day Elementary School were put under hold and secures.

Officers armed with high-powered rifles could be seen on roof tops and streets corners, as a helicopter circled from above.

Eventually, the suspect was arrested at an address on Romanelli Crescent.

“We believe he fled on foot and just went to a random address, and hunkered down until police located him,” Bamford says.

Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Angela Merici Catholic School are acting as a polling station today. Some residents experienced delays in casting their votes during the closure, but all voting has resumed.

Police are still looking for two more suspects in connection with the Barrie shooting.