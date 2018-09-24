

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a vehicle and its driver after a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car on Monday afternoon in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge police say the teen was walking on the sidewalk along Muskoka Road North and was hit and knocked to the ground while crossing George Street by an older model, gold-coloured four-door car. She sustained minor injuries.

Police say the driver did not stop and instead turned right onto Muskoka road.

The driver is described as an older man with dark grey, shoulder-length curly hair and a long goatee. He was wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.