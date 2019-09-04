Featured
High water levels swallow up Wasaga Beach's main strip
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 2:45PM EDT
Wasaga Beach is once again at the mercy of Mother Nature as the high water levels flood the popular shoreline.
The town's live camera showed waves rushing over Beach Area 1 and Beach Drive on Wednesday morning.
The area is closed due to the localized flooding today.
Experts say water levels on Lake Huron, which feeds Georgian Bay, hit a record high at the beginning of August.