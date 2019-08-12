Loaders, graders and a crew replaced beach blankets, umbrellas and sunbathers along the waterfront in Wasaga Beach on Monday morning.

A section of road and beach were closed to the public as crews got to work cleaning up after high winds and waves flooded the roadway.

Water levels on all of the Great Lakes are near or above record highs.

Lake Huron dropped slightly from one month ago but remains 31 inches above average for this time of year.

The high water, combined with strong winds and waves, has already eroded shorelines and damaged piers around Southern Georgian Bay.

Beach Drive and the beach area were reopened by Monday afternoon. Town officials say to expect the road to continue to flood on windy and wavy days as long as high water levels persist.