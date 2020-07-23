Advertisement
High levels of bacteria found in the water of several local beaches
BARRIE, ONT. -- Swimming advisories for Barrie's Centennial and Minet's Point beaches were lifted on Thursday.
The health unit has issued swim advisories at several other local beaches because of a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.
The following beaches have a swimming advisory in place:
- Muskoka Beach, Gravenhurst
- Sunset Point West Beach, Collingwood
- Port Sydney Beach, Huntsville
- Mackenzie Park Beach, Tay
- Washago Centennial Park Beach, Severn
A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.
The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.
The beaches with an advisory are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.
