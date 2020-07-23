BARRIE, ONT. -- Swimming advisories for Barrie's Centennial and Minet's Point beaches were lifted on Thursday.

The health unit has issued swim advisories at several other local beaches because of a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.

The following beaches have a swimming advisory in place:

Muskoka Beach, Gravenhurst

Sunset Point West Beach, Collingwood

Port Sydney Beach, Huntsville

Mackenzie Park Beach, Tay

Washago Centennial Park Beach, Severn

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches with an advisory are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

For more information on beach advisories click here.