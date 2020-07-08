BARRIE, ONT. -- Ramara Township is closing all public beaches and some water access points until further notice.

"Over the past two weeks, the township has experienced an influx of visitors at our beaches who are not safely physical distancing, not adhering to the province's gathering restriction measures and are clearly ignoring all rules set out at our beach locations," said CAO, John Pinsent.

The following beaches will be closed as of Thurs., July 9:

Brechin Beach

The Steps

Con 10 (Mara Provincial Park)

Lagoon City Beach

Lovely Day Park

Glenrest Beach

Florida Ave Park

Lakeshore Drive water access points

Glenrest Drive water access points

Amelia Drive water access point

Dock Road water access point

Mayor Basil Clarke said the measures are to protect residents. "We hope that this gives visitors and our residents a clear message that we care about our small community and don't want to put anyone's health at risk."

Bylaw officers will patrol beaches and parks regularly. Anyone not following the rules could be fined.