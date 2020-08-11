BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has issued swim advisories at several local beaches because of a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.

The following beaches have a swimming advisory in place:

Centennial Park and Beach, Barrie

9th Line Park Beach, Innisfil

Couchiching Beach, Orillia

Moose Beach, Orillia

Jaspen Beach, Muskoka Lakes

Albert Street Beach, Tay

Balm Beach, Tiny

Jackson Park, Tiny

Woodland Beach, Tiny

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches with an advisory are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.

For more information on beach advisories, click here.

Meanwhile, the township of Ramara has closed all of its public beaches and some water access points until further notice.