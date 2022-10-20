Here's where to find Santa Claus parades across the region

Santa Claus returns with parades in cities and towns across Simcoe County and Muskoka starting in November.

Here's a list of where and when you can find the big man in red:

Sat., Nov. 19

Alliston 6 p.m.

Angus 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Peacekeepers Park to Mill Street, ending at the Angus Arena.

Barrie 5 p.m.

The parade will start at Tiffin and Bradford streets, head north to Dunlop Street, travel through downtown Barrie and end at Poyntz Street and Dunlop Street East.

Bradford West Gwillimbury 6:30 p.m.

The parade starts at Bradford High School and travels east on Holland Street, ending at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre.



Collingwood 5 p.m.



Orillia 5 p.m.

Due to construction at the waterfront, the parade will follow a new route, starting on West Street South, to Colborne Street, down the main street, up Front Street, and back onto Colborne Street to head back to where it began.

Fri., Nov. 25

Huntsville 7 p.m.

The parade will start at Centre Street and run along Main Street/King William Street, ending at Huntsville Mall.



Sat., Nov. 26

Cookstown 6:30 p.m.

Gravenhurst 11 a.m.

The parade will take place in historic downtown Gravenhurst.

Midland 11 a.m.

The parade will start at Midland High on Eastlawn and travel to Main Street.

Wasaga Beach 5 p.m.

The parade leaves from the Dunkerton Street municipal parking lot and will head to the RexPlex.



Sun., Nov. 27

Innisfil 1:30 p.m.

The parade starts at Innisfil Beach Park, west on Innisfil Beach Road, ending at Jans Blvd.



Fri., Dec. 2

Bracebridge 6 p.m.

The parade will start at the Shopper's Drug Mart on Manitoba Street and ending at Ontario Street.



Sat., Dec. 3

Wyevale 7 p.m.



Sun., Dec. 4

Oro-Medonte 1 p.m.

Sat., Dec 10

Port Carling 6:30 p.m.